Northern California homicide suspect arrested after woman’s remains found in remote area

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection to a 2017 homicide in rural Butte County.

In June 2017, family members and friends of Jennifer Moore contacted the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office and told them the 41-year-old woman was missing, according to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Glenn County deputies began investigating the circumstances surrounding Moore’s disappearance.

In January 2021, a citizen contacted Butte deputies and reported finding human remains in a remote area of Forest Ranch, according to the news release. This area is northeast of Chico, not far from Highway 32.

During an investigation conducted by sheriff’s detectives, they found what “were determined to be Jennifer Moore’s remains.”

Law enforcement officials investigated the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Moore since the discovery, according to the release.

Detectives gathered evidence and information showing Dustin Kimball of Magalia was dating Moore prior to her death, sheriff’s officials said. They also found evidence that gave them cause to believe that Kimball, 47, killed Moore in 2017.

Detectives this month obtained an arrest warrant for Kimball and found him during a traffic enforcement stop Tuesday in Chico, according to the release.

Kimball was arrested and booked into Butte County Jail for an open count of murder, sheriff’s officials said. Kimball is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Butte County Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Butte County deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives Zach Price or Phil Wysocki at 530-538-7671.