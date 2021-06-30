Sacramento man convicted of murder over drug debt found suitable for parole, Yolo DA says

A Sacramento man convicted of murder after beating a man over a $10,000 drug deal debt 26 years ago was found suitable for parole earlier this week, Yolo County prosecutors said.

Kenneth Ray Buffer was convicted of first-degree murder and torture in the 1995 death of James Williams and sentenced to serve 25 years to life in prison, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Buffer was found suitable for parole. Buffer was denied parole in 2016 and 2019, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, Buffer, 59, remained incarcerated at Folsom State Prison. State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office will review Morris’ case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.

Prosecutors said Buffer and his co-defendant, Michael Andre Todd, were both convicted of murder for their roles in Williams’ death. Todd also was sentenced to life in prison with a chance at parole.

Todd, 55, remained incarcerated at California State Prison, Los Angeles County. He has a parole suitability hearing scheduled Oct. 13, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Witnesses testified in the defendants’ trial that Williams owed Buffer and Todd $10,000 as a result of drug deal. Prosecutors said Buffer in March 1995 severely beat Williams until the victim went into a coma, and Todd burned Williams with a knife that had been heated on a stove at a home in West Sacramento.

Caustic liquid was poured on Williams’ body, causing severe burns, before Buffer drove an injured Williams to his friend’s house where he was abandoned in the back seat of his own car, according to the District Attorney’s Office news release.

Williams died at a hospital 10 days later of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors said William’s son, Bryce Miller-Williams, attended this week’s hearing and told the parole panel that he felt Buffer still lacked remorse and hasn’t taken responsibility for killing his dad.