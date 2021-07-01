Victim in shooting near Sacramento State, Campus Commons identified by coroner’s office

The man who died at a shooting in the La Provence apartment complex in Sacramento, Calif., was identified by the coroner’s office. dkim@sacbee.com

The victim has been identified in a shooting near Sacramento State’s campus Wednesday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the victim was La Darien James, 31, from Vacaville. He died of a gunshot wound at the La Provenca apartment complex, just west of Campus Commons.

In a Wednesday news release, the Sacramento Police Department said they responded to the 200 Block of Cadillac Drive at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday. There, they found one man deceased from a gunshot wound and another man suffering life-threatening injuries

The second man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. As of Thursday morning, the police department has not released an update on his condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police have not yet released any information regarding the suspect.