Placer deputies say they found 57 bags of marijuana after arresting man on DUI suspicion

A man was arrested in Auburn over the weekend during a traffic stop on suspicion of DUI and found with over 50 pounds of marijuana in his car, deputies say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 a.m. Sunday of a possible drunk driver on Grass Valley Highway who was “swerving and nodding off in his car,” according to a social media post.

Officials said a deputy driving nearby spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy spoke with the driver, later identified as Matthew Salstone of Sacramento.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy saw three large bags of marijuana in the front seat of Salstone’s vehicle. Deputies then searched the car and found “57 one-pound bags of marijuana, a box of plastic bags, a grocery bag filled with a large amount of cash and a pill bottle with no prescription containing Adderall.”

Salstone, 37, was arrested on suspicion of DUI of a controlled substance, possession and transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, officials said.