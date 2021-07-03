Deputies arrest suspects in car theft from Sacramento-area dealership near Rancho Cordova

Two people were arrested Friday in Rancho Cordova in connection with the theft of a car last month from a Sacramento-area dealership, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull the car over near Data and Capital Center drives around 10 a.m., but a suspect ran from the car, deputies said. A K-9 search in the area was then initiated, according to an agency social media post.

The search concluded around 11 a.m., deputies said, with two arrests, including one person who stayed in the vehicle.

Their identities were not released, and details of the June 10 theft were not given.