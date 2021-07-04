Sacramento CHP searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed 76-year-old bicyclist

A bicyclist was killed on Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Florin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP’s South Sacramento unit said that a woman driving a Toyota Sequoia hit a 76-year-old man on a bicycle around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Power Inn Road and Blackhawk Drive before speeding off.

The man was biking northbound on Power Inn Road in the southbound bike lane, while the Sequoia was headed eastbound on Blackhawk Drive approaching a right-hand turn.

When the driver turned into the intersection, she hit the biker and briefly stopped before driving forward, running over the man and fleeing the area, according to the CHP. She was last seen turning right onto Loucreta Drive.

Sacramento Metro Fire personnel declared the man dead at the scene of the crash. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his family is notified.

The Sequoia was described as a dark gray 2012 or newer model. The driver was wearing a face mask.

CHP investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call 916-861-1300.