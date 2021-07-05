Fireworks complaint hotline lights up on July 4 — a breakdown of Sacramento calls, citations

Were you kept up late into night Sunday from the sound of the Fourth of July? Don’t worry, so was the rest of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department received 1,500 complaints about illegal firework use on the night of July 4 alone. Residents called in complaints to a Sacramento fireworks hotline number, run by the fire department, and submitted them through the new Nail ’Em app.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade told The Sacramento Bee that the complaints were spread out evenly throughout the Sacramento area. The hotline also received calls from residents in Los Angeles and cities out of state, who Wade thinks must have stumbled upon the hotline number while searching online.

Fire Department officials issued 87 citations for illegal firework use on Sunday night, each carrying a fine of $1,000. Officials issued around $200,000 in fines on Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined.

This is the first year that the fire department had a concentrated hotline and an app to field complaints, so it is unclear whether this year’s complaints outnumbered last year’s complaints.

The Sacramento Police Department has also fielded fireworks complaints in the past. They have not yet released information regarding the number of complaints they received this weekend.

The Fire Department received 400 additional calls Sunday night with reports of fires, compared to 150 calls the department fields on a typical night. The increase was almost certainly due to firework use, Wade said.

“The Fourth of July is our busiest call volume day, always,” Wade said. “The fire activity is just through the roof.”

The department fielded slightly more fire-related calls than they did on the Fourth in 2020. Still, the increase in call volume was very slight compared to what some predicted to be a massive increase given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to last year.

Wade said that high humidity and low wind levels made the conditions slightly safer on Sunday. Still, the department responded to large numbers of vegetation fires, with reports spread evenly across the Sacramento area.

A number of fires affected homes in the Sacramento area, including one at the 3700 block of Knightlinger Street that the department tentatively attributed to improper disposal of legal fireworks. Nobody was injured in that incident.