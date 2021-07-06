Crime - Sacto 911
Man accused of stalking Placer woman and trying to break into her home turns himself in
An Auburn man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and attempting to enter a woman’s home, according to authorities.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a suspicious circumstances call around 12:40 a.m. June 28 in North Auburn. The caller said she saw a man standing in her backyard looking into her window, deputies said on social media.
Deputies saw the man running from her backyard when they arrived shortly after. A K-9 search was called but the suspect wasn’t found, officials said.
Around 9 a.m. June 29 the suspect called the Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in, officials said. Joshua Tucker was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stalking, peeping and engaging in a lewd act in public.
The investigation concluded that Tucker, 21, had stalked the woman for at least a year and attempted to enter the home multiple times, deputies said.
Tucker has been released on bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Comments