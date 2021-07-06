Man accused of stalking Placer woman and trying to break into her home turns himself in

An Auburn man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and attempting to enter a woman’s home, according to authorities.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a suspicious circumstances call around 12:40 a.m. June 28 in North Auburn. The caller said she saw a man standing in her backyard looking into her window, deputies said on social media.

Deputies saw the man running from her backyard when they arrived shortly after. A K-9 search was called but the suspect wasn’t found, officials said.

Around 9 a.m. June 29 the suspect called the Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in, officials said. Joshua Tucker was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stalking, peeping and engaging in a lewd act in public.

The investigation concluded that Tucker, 21, had stalked the woman for at least a year and attempted to enter the home multiple times, deputies said.

Tucker has been released on bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.