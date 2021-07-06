Sacramento man convicted of sexually abusing several children, faces life in prison

Sac Courts stockart

A Sacramento man was convicted of 11 counts of sexual assault Tuesday, Sacramento County prosecutors said.

In a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Alvaro Rodas pleaded to four counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, two counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14, four counts of sex acts with a child under 10 years old and one count of child endangerment.

Prosecutors said Rodas sexually assaulted several children over more than 10 years in California dating to 2006. He also forced some victims to participate in sexually abusing other children, according to the news release.

The District Attorney’s Office said Sacramento police responded to reports of sexual abuse made by two of the victims in June 2017.

When officers conducted a consent search and search warrant of Rodas’ home, they found child pornography and videos of some of the sexual assaults, according to the news release.

Rodas faces a sentence of 130 years to life in prison. Court records show his sentencing is set for Oct. 15 in Sacramento County Superior Court.