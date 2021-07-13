Deputies search for suspect after shooting near Yuba College; man in critical condition

Investigators on Tuesday afternoon were looking for a suspect after a shooting was reported near Yuba College and a 23-year-old Olivehurst man with life-threatening injuries was found in a vehicle.

The man wounded in the shooting was taken by ambulance to a Sacramento-area hospital, where he remained listed in critical condition, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials said 911 calls reported the shooting about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The callers reported hearing several gun shots outside an apartment complex near Yuba College.

Deputies arrived in the 2300 block of North Beale Road and found the wounded man unresponsive in a vehicle stopped in the street. Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that no suspect had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators asked anyone with additional information about the shooting to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.