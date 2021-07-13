Two victims in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County identified

Two people killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sutter County last week have been identified, authorities said

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the victims were Sukhjot Singh Dhillon, 19, of Yuba City, and Ranjit Singh Dhillon, 63, also of Yuba City.

The crash occurred a little after 2:30 p.m. July 6, when a GMC 3500 that was heading eastbound on Highway 20 near North Humphrey Road collided with the back of a Nissan Titan, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol spokesman Joshua Oglesby.

This collision caused Sukhjot Singh Dhillon, the driver of the Nissan, to lose control and veer into the westbound lane, Oglesby told The Sacramento Bee on July 6. The car then collided with a Kenworth big rig and caught fire.

The occupants of the Nissan both suffered fatal injuries at the scene, but the Sheriff’s Office said that they were not able to be identified until Tuesday due to their “severely burned bodies.”