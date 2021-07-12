Head-on vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Northern California kills 1, injures 4 others

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a car crash on July 12, 2021, in Colusa County. One man was declared dead on the scene, CHP said. CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations

One person was killed and four others were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday evening on Highway 20 near Williams, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man was driving westbound on Highway 20 near Highway 16 after 7 p.m. when he swerved over the yellow lines into the eastbound lane, the CHP said. Another car with four passengers heading eastbound was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver heading westbound was declared dead at the scene. The other vehicle’s passengers were flown to Sacramento and Vacaville hospitals for treatment.

CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a social media post that it was a head-on collision and some of the patients were children.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. CHP is investigating the collision.

Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the collision, according to officers.