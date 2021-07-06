Three vehicles crash on Highway 20, killing 2 and stopping traffic in Sutter County

Two people suffered fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 20 and Humphrey Road on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, California Highway Patrol said. Sutter County Fire Department

Two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 and North Humphrey Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Yuba-Sutter CHP spokesman Joshua Oglesby said three vehicles collided on the highway in Sutter County a little after 2:30 p.m. A sand and gravel big rig with two trailers, a Nissan Titan and a GMC 3500 were involved.

The big rig was driving westbound on Highway 20 while the Nissan and GMC were headed eastbound, Oglesby said. He said the driver of the Nissan “for an unknown reason” made a turning maneuver into the westbound lane directly into the path of the gravel truck.

Oglesby said the front of the gravel truck hit the passenger side of the Nissan and spun it out of control. The impact caused the Titan’s cabin to detach from the cargo bed and the vehicle caught fire.

The GMC, which was traveling behind the Nissan, tried to veer to the right and slammed on the brakes to try to avoid the collision, Oglesby said, but it hit the Nissan’s cargo bed.

The vehicles blocked both of the freeway’s lanes, he said. The Nissan’s driver and the passenger suffered fatal injuries.

Oglesby said both the drivers of the GMC and the big rig were taken to a hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Caltrans said in a social media post a little after 3:30 p.m. that Highway 20 is closed in the area. Sutter County Fire Department is on the scene.

#TrafficAlert: SR-20 is CLOSED in @CountyofSutter at Acacia Avenue due to a multi-vehicle collision. There is no ETO. @ChpYuba pic.twitter.com/EM5wghE4D3 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 6, 2021