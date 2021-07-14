Woodland man arrested in connection with Lincoln road-rage shooting that injured woman

A Woodland man was arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting a woman in a road-rage incident in Lincoln, deputies say.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Athens Avenue in Lincoln and found a woman sitting by her car with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to a social media post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim and suspect had been in a road rage incident. The suspect shot the victim’s car and struck her in the leg, officials said.

Late Friday afternoon, a Woodland police officer pulled over the suspect’s vehicle on Interstate 5 near Pioneer Street, deputies said. The driver was identified as Andre Lepe.

A Placer County sheriff’s detective searched the car and found a loaded GLOCK 27 belonging to Lepe in an unzipped backpack on the front passenger seat, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the detective also found 90 bullets throughout the vehicle, and Lepe was identified as the suspect from the Lincoln shooting.

Placer County jail records show Lepe, 22, was arrested on two felony charges: discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and assault with a firearm. He remains in South Placer Jail with bail set at $500,000.