More than $9,000 in counterfeit money found near grocery store in El Dorado Hills

Counterfeit money found near an El Dorado Hills grocery store is seen. A bag contained fake $20, $50 and $100 bills. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

A bag with thousands of dollars in counterfeit money inside was found near an El Dorado Hills grocery store Thursday, authorities said.

The bag was in a trash can in front of Selland’s Market in Town Center and contained more than $9,000 in fake bills, according to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office.

The bills were mostly made up of phony 20-, 50- and 100-dollar bills, deputies said. Deputies caution people to remain aware of counterfeit money being distributed.

Counterfeit money can be identified by shining a flashlight through the bill for watermarks bearing the portrait of the person on the bill for bills above 10 and color-shifting ink.

It is not known who left the money there or how much counterfeit money is in circulation.

