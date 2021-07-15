Crime - Sacto 911
More than $9,000 in counterfeit money found near grocery store in El Dorado Hills
A bag with thousands of dollars in counterfeit money inside was found near an El Dorado Hills grocery store Thursday, authorities said.
The bag was in a trash can in front of Selland’s Market in Town Center and contained more than $9,000 in fake bills, according to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office.
The bills were mostly made up of phony 20-, 50- and 100-dollar bills, deputies said. Deputies caution people to remain aware of counterfeit money being distributed.
Counterfeit money can be identified by shining a flashlight through the bill for watermarks bearing the portrait of the person on the bill for bills above 10 and color-shifting ink.
It is not known who left the money there or how much counterfeit money is in circulation.
