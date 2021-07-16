Two incidents, 5 arrests in one morning for catalytic converter theft in Sacramento County

Five people were arrested Friday morning in two separate incidents for stealing catalytic converters in Sacramento County.

Deputies received a call that brought them to a business parking lot in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find a person on lookout and another removing vehicle parts.

Deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle and found an exhaust system of a Prius with cutting tools. The two suspects were taken into custody for grand theft and vehicle tampering.

Another person called minutes later to inform deputies of another theft on the 5400 block of Gibbons Drive. The caller had taken photos of the suspects and the getaway vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle a few miles away and found a catalytic converter and cutting tools during a search.

The three suspects from that incident also were arrested for grand theft and vehicle tampering.