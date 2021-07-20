Deputies arrest Reno man after meth, heroin and oxycodone pills found during car search

Deputies arrest a 62-year-old man after search of car in Placer County on July 10 reveals meth, heroin and oxycodone pills.

A deputy was driving down Penryn Road around 6 p.m. and came upon a car parked on the roadside. The driver told the deputy there was car trouble, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy found meth in plain sight inside the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The car was searched and more than 77 grams of meth, one gram of heroin, 161 oxycodone pills, a digital scale and empty baggies were found, deputies said.

Deputies determined the drugs belonged to Kenneth Phrampus, 62, of Reno. He walked away from the car when he was seen by the deputy.

He was later found hiding behind a wall in Penryn Business Park. Phrampus was arrested for the possession and transportation of meth and narcotics for sale.