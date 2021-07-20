First of two victims in deadly Old Sacramento shooting is identified by Coroner’s Office

Sacramento Police officers on the scene of the fatal shooting Friday, July 16, 2021, in Old Sacramento. The coroner identified one of the victims killed. Public Safety News

One of two men killed in Friday night’s shooting in Old Sacramento has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said Alex Cerda, 21, of Sacramento was killed in the gun battle that also wounded four people. The identity of the second victim killed has not been released.

The Sacramento Police Department said Saturday that officers responded to the shooting a little before midnight Friday after patrol officers heard gunshots in the waterfront area. Police identified two men — Marcus Matthew Trull, 22, and Cedric Joe Salcedo, 21 — as suspects arrested in connection with the shooting.

Both remain in Sacramento County Main Jail and will appear in Sacramento Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. Trull and Salcedo face charges of murder and assault with a semiautomatic weapon and assault with a semiautomatic gun. Salcedo also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police investigators believe that “there was some type of altercation between two groups” before the incident. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.