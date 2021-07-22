Wheatland police officer hits pedestrian who was trying to cross highway bridge

An on-duty police officer struck a pedestrian who was crossing a busy portion of Highway 70 on Wednesday night in Sutter County, according to Wheatland police.

Around 11 p.m, the officer was traveling back to the town from Marysville southbound along the E Street Bridge when the officer struck the pedestrian with their patrol car.

The officer was not injured, but the pedestrian was taken to a hospital. Information on the person’s condition was not disclosed.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, our thoughts and prayers go out to the pedestrian and we hope for a speedy recovery,” Wheatland Police Chief Damiean Sylvester said.

Wheatland police handed the investigation to the California Highway Patrol, which is expected to provide updates later.