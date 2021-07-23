Convicted felon arrested for Arden Arcade apartment complex shooting that killed woman

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday at an Arden Arcade apartment complex.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Fard Smithson, 28, on Tuesday. Smithson is a convicted felon who has been involved in 15 court cases since 2012, the office said. He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say Smithson is suspected of firing a gun early Tuesday morning outside the Bell Park Apartments near Encina High School. A woman, later identified as Keela Lanea Cole, 42, was killed in the incident. It is unclear whether Smithson and Cole knew one another.

At the time of the shooting, Smithson was involved in a court case and facing misdemeanor charges related to drug use and possession of tools to aid in robbery. Smithson had previously served jail time for robbery and for violating his parole.

Smithson was arraigned on Thursday and will next appear in court Aug. 5.