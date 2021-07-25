West Sacramento police complete a DUI arrest, then make a stunning find inside the car

Police in West Sacramento making what appeared to be a simple DUI arrest uncovered a surprise during a search of the car involved: A huge haul of narcotics, including multiple pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of grams of heroin and dozens of suspected oxycodone pills.

It unfolded Saturday, when officers initially were called to make sure nothing was wrong with a car stopped in the 600 block of Harbor Boulevard. They arrived to find a 35-year-old woman from Temple City unconscious behind the wheel.

With the woman showing symptoms of being under the influence, police said, they conducted a sobriety test.

Then came the search of the car.

Officers said they found 7 pounds of methamphetamine, 286 grams of heroin, 102 grams of suspected oxycodone pills, cash and packaging materials.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested in connection to the driving under the influence allegation and booked into Yolo County jail as the investigation continued.