Sacramento residents accused of mail fraud and identity theft in federal indictment

A federal grand jury in Sacramento has issued a 12-count indictment against two local residents in connection with what authorities allege was a large-scale mail fraud and identity theft scheme.

Kimberly Acevedo, 50, and Philip Rich, 49, were charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, and unlawful possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Friday.

From March 2019 to March 2020, the pair allegedly obtained victims’ private information and applied for credit cards, debit cards and other items to be delivered to victims’ homes.

After the orders were shipped, Rich and Acevedo are then suspected to have submitted change-of-address requests to UPS to reroute shipments to their own addresses.

Once the mail was in their possession, according to the indictment, the two would use the information to make purchases and cash fraudulent checks.

If found guilty, prosecutors say, Rich and Acevedo could serve up to 37 years in prison, including a two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft and a maximum fine of $250,000 for each count.