75-year-old Auburn man arrested. Detectives allege he committed lewd acts against children

Placer County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 75-year old man Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts with children.

Detectives began the investigation after receiving allegations of child molestation in May, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday. The detectives later identified another victim of the man.

And on Tuesday, they arrested Gonzalo Delfino-Martinez of Auburn on a warrant. He is charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years old. Delfino-Martinez is currently being held in Placer County jail on $100,000 bail.

There may be additional victims, according to the detectives; anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.