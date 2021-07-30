Man injured in Elk Grove shooting. Deputies say few details are yet available

One man was injured in a shooting in Elk Grove on Thursday afternoon.

Elk Grove Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 8900 block of Grant Line Road at around 4:48 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the department. They found an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officers provided aid until medical personnel transported the man to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating the incident and say there is no active threat to the community.