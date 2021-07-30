Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man injured in Elk Grove shooting. Deputies say few details are yet available

One man was injured in a shooting in Elk Grove on Thursday afternoon.

Elk Grove Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 8900 block of Grant Line Road at around 4:48 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the department. They found an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officers provided aid until medical personnel transported the man to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating the incident and say there is no active threat to the community.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service