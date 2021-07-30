Rancho Cordova woman arrested in Texas on suspicion of Sacramento homicide

A woman suspected in an early July homicide outside of a Sacramento card room has been identified and arrested in Texas, and will be extradited in the next few weeks, police said Friday.

The arrest comes in connection with a deadly July 2 shooting outside of Capitol Casino on North 16th Street in the River District section of downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said at the time that the victim, since identified by the coroner as 33-year-old Renee Walker, was hospitalized in critical condition. The victim died July 5, the department said in a Friday news release.

Detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 36-year-old Arviel Robertson. The Police Department said Robertson was located in Nacogdoches, Texas, where she remains in custody after being arrested by an outside agency.

According to Nacogdoches County, Nacogdoches deputies arrested Robertson and she was booked July 19 on an out-of-county warrant. She is a Rancho Cordova resident, jail logs show.

Robertson “will be extradited to Sacramento for a homicide charge in the coming weeks,” according to the Police Department news release.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, but that detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.