Woman found dead inside Pocket home identified after police investigate homicide

A woman found dead in a Pocket neighborhood home in late July has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, Mariamawit Tessema, 54, of Sacramento was found with serious injuries in a home on the 7400 block of South Land Park Drive on July 23.

The Sacramento Police Department investigated Tessema’s death as a homicide and arrested a 17-year-old on July 25 on suspicion of killing her. Police said that the boy knew Tessema, but were unsure of an exact motive.

At the time, investigators said that the boy was booked into juvenile hall on homicide charges and that there were no more outstanding suspects.

Police were initially called out to the home after Tessema was found and did not specify her precise cause of death.