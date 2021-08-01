Sacramento man arrested at Harrah’s casino on suspicion of mail theft

A Sacramento man was arrested at a casino in Amador County on suspicion of mail theft.

In a news release, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said that Randyll Wilson was taken into custody Friday after deputies were called to Harrah’s Northern California casino near Ione.

Casino security had notified deputies of suspicious activity, which led them to Wilson, who was sitting in his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot sorting through mail.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the items included hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and dozens of stolen checks.

Deputies said they also found personal identifying information including Social Security and bank account numbers; stolen driver’s licenses and credit cards; a card encoding tool; and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was booked into the Amador County jail, where he remains in custody. He faces charges of theft, possession of forged materials and violation of parole. His bail is set at $203,500.