Four people arrested in Davis after police find tools used to manufacture ghost guns

Four people were arrested in Davis on Monday after police found several firearms, high-capacity magazines and tools used to manufacture ghost guns, police said Tuesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. on Davis resident Demori Fobbs, 20, on the 500 block of L Street for several vehicle code violations, according to a Facebook post from the Davis Police Department.

During the traffic stop, officers found Fobbs was on searchable felony probation out of Sacramento County and he was prohibited from having any weapons, the post said.

Law enforcement officials said they searched his vehicle and found ammunition, a partially completed “AR-15 rifle lower receiver and tools that could be used to complete the receiver and make a rifle.”

In a following investigation, Davis police officers served a search warrant at an apartment located at 801 J Street and met King James Goodwin, 20, of Antioch who had a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine in his waistband, according to the post.

Officers searched the apartment and found several weapons and tools used to make and modify firearms: a Glock 10 mm pistol with an aftermarket auto sear, a lower receiver, loaded magazines, jigs and drill presses.

Anthony Broadnax, 21, Dewayne Dixon, 20, Fobbs and Goodwin were all placed under arrest stemming from the search and booked into Yolo County Detention Center for multiple weapons charges including manufacturing firearms, conspiracy to manufacture firearms, possession of a machine gun, possession of high-capacity magazines and ammunition charges, police said.

The police department said the men had manufacturing tools to produce ghost guns, which are firearms that are not serialized or registered, meaning they can’t be traced.