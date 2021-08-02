Woman’s body pulled from Sacramento River, with official ID pending

A woman’s body was pulled Monday from the Sacramento River, but formal identification was pending confirmation by the county Coroner’s Office.

Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Karl Chan said that officers did recover “what appears to be a female body” from the river near Garcia Bend Park. He added there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s office will release the identity, Chan said, once their processes have been completed.

A 40-year-old woman was reported missing in the area a day earlier, but police declined for now to connect the disappearance to the body that was found.

Cheng “May” Saechao was last seen at Garcia Bend Park near the river on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from her brother Nai Corn Saechao.

He said that her car was in the parking lot, and her belongings were found by the river.

After the missing person report was filed, Sacramento Police officers canvassed the area and did a sweep of the river with a boat and unmanned aircraft systems, Chan said.