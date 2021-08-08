Sacramento jury convicts man of pimping, pandering and trafficking a 16-year-old victim

A Sacramento jury has convicted a 42-year-old man of human trafficking and other offenses involving a 16-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

In a Friday news release, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said that David Towner was convicted on two charges of pimping, two of pandering, two of witness intimidation, one of human trafficking and another of trafficking a minor.

Prosecutors said that Towner was taken into custody after the Sacramento Police Department’s human trafficking investigators contacted a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim on Jan. 15, 2020.

The girl gave investigators her cell phone, which showed communication from Towner attempting to recruit her as a prostitute, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors argued that Towner had shown “prolific efforts” to recruit other women as well. More victims came forward, alleging that Towner had exploited them.

One victim said that he picked her up from Reno, Nevada, ostensibly offering her a ride, but trafficked her once they got to Sacramento. Prosecutors said that he threatened her, isolated her, monitored her and gave her heroin to impair her.

Towner faces up to 26 years in prison following his Thursday conviction.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15. He remains in custody at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove. Sacramento County court records show that he pleaded not guilty to all charges.