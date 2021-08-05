Crime - Sacto 911
Man, woman arrested and face court date in connection with 2019 South Lake Tahoe slaying
A man and a woman were arrested in connection with a 2019 homicide in South Lake Tahoe following a 20-month long investigation, El Dorado County prosecutors said.
In a news release, the District Attorney’s Office said murder charges have been filed against Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez for the death of Jorge Campos, 61.
Officials made another arrest in connection with the incident. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested Shannon Cecilia Simpson for being an accessory after the fact to the murder, according to the release.
In the incident, which took place Dec. 15, 2019, officers were called to the 1000 block of Lodi Avenue a little before noon where they found Campos dead inside his home, according to a police news release.
The next day, the Sacramento County coroner conducted an autopsy and ruled Campos’ death was a homicide. Police said he died from blood loss due to blunt force trauma.
Both Martinez-Perez and Simpson are scheduled to appear Friday in El Dorado Superior Court.
