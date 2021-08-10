Woodland man arrested after alleged kidnapping at Yolo County casino, deputies say

Deputies arrested a man Monday who was accused of kidnapping a woman at Cache Creek Casino in Brooks.

A little before 2 p.m., sheriff’s deputies received a report of an attempted abduction, according to a social media post from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. A woman told the casino’s security that a man, later identified as Timothy Beitel, 39, offered to give her a ride to the casino’s mini mart.

Instead, according to the post, Beitel drove off casino property to a rural county road and ignored her requests to get out of the vehicle. Soon after, he parked his truck at the dead end of County Road 78A where the woman saw he had a firearm, the post said.

Deputies said several ranchers arrived in the area for work after Beitel parked the vehicle. The woman was able to get out of Beitel’s truck and wave down the ranchers, who took her back to the casino.

Deputies found his truck in the 19000 block of County Road 78A with a stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol inside the vehicle. Through an investigation, they identified him as Beitel of Woodland.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They also later determined that he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier with the same truck in the town of Esparto, the post said. Deputies said the California Highway Patrol is investigating that case.

Beitel was arrested for kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and having a stolen firearm.