Rocklin man, 22, arrested and accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Loomis

A man from Rocklin has been arrested in connection with a Loomis shooting that saw multiple shots strike an occupied car.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from the alleged victims about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. The driver and a passenger were approaching a residence on Quinn Place when they were shot at, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver said seven shots were fired. Two of the bullets hit the windshield, narrowly missing the people in the vehicle.

While deputies were interviewing those two people and other witnesses, the Sheriff’s Office stated, the officers saw the suspect vehicle drive by.

Deputies stopped the vehicle to investigate and said a passenger, 22-year-old Isaac Blagg, was identified as the shooter. Deputies said they also recovered a firearm nearby they believe was the one used in the shooting.

Blagg was arrested and booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, delaying a peace officer and violating his post-release community supervision. He is ineligible for bail.

No information on any possible motive in the shooting was released.