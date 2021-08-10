Deputies investigating suspicious death in Solano County after finding body in a ditch

Deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Tuesday in a ditch in Dixon.

A little after 11 a.m., a person informed a deputy of a man seen in a ditch on Dixon Avenue West, according to a social media post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy went to the area and found a body, the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Dixon Avenue West is closed between Schroeder and Nunes roads as officials conduct an investigation.

According to the post, the road will likely remain closed for a few hours. No information has been released on the identity of the person.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 707-784-7050.

