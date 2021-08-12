Police investigating possible shooting involving security guard near Sacramento State

Police are investigating whether a private security guard in Sacramento shot and injured two people near an apartment complex just south of the Sacramento State campus Thursday morning.

A security guard patrolling in the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue reported shooting at two people believed to be armed with a firearm around 3:40 a.m., Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. Those two then fled the area, Chan said.

Two people self-transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later, Chan said. Detectives are investigating to determine whether the victims were linked to the security guard incident.

Chan said he did not have information on the victims’ status at the hospital.

The incident happened near The Crossings, an apartment complex that serves as off-campus student housing for Sacramento State students. The Crossings is the same complex where Sacramento police officers shot and killed a man during a July 2020 confrontation.

