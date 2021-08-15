Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Elk Grove Police Department investigating homicide with suspect in custody

The Elk Grove Police Department is on the scene of a homicide Sunday morning and have a suspect in custody.

In a social media update just before 10:15 a.m., police officials said that the homicide occurred on the 8900 block of Sierra Street. Officers remain at the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

The Police Department described the killing as “an isolated incident,” and say the only suspect believed to be involved is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
