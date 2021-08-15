Crime - Sacto 911
Five injured and sent to hospital after multi-car crash in Rio Linda, Metro Fire says
Five people were injured Sunday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
In a social media update, Metro Fire officials said that units were at the scene at Blacktop Road and West Elkhorn Boulevard as of 2:45 p.m.
There, first responders extricated one of the patients involved in the crash.
The five people were taken to UC Davis Medical Center, according to Metro Fire. Photos taken by Metro Fire show two vehicles, both with severe damage to their front ends in the aftermath of the crash.
Comments