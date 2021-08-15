Two men injured following a shooting at McClatchy Park, Sacramento police say

Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at McClatchy Park in Oak Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento police spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said that the shooting occurred at 1:20 p.m., but by the time officers arrived, everyone involved had fled.

Responding officers did find evidence of a shooting at the scene, but there were no victims or gunmen around. While officers canvassed the area, they were notified that two men had taken themselves to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were working on contacting the two victims as of 4:30 p.m. in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to Woo. No information regarding potential suspects was available.