Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Yuba County deputies investigate homicide after victim is shot and killed at Johnson Park

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred this week in the Olivehurst area.

Yuba County deputies arrived late Monday at Copper Leaf Court at Johnson Park and found a victim with a single gunshot wound, according to a post from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

No information has been released about the identity of the person.

There is no suspect in custody, the post stated.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service