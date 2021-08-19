Crime - Sacto 911
Yuba County deputies investigate homicide after victim is shot and killed at Johnson Park
Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred this week in the Olivehurst area.
Yuba County deputies arrived late Monday at Copper Leaf Court at Johnson Park and found a victim with a single gunshot wound, according to a post from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
No information has been released about the identity of the person.
There is no suspect in custody, the post stated.
