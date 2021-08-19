Authorities in Nevada County search for 10-year-old boy missing for nearly two days

Authorities on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021, continued to search for a missing 10-year-old boy, Chase Chittock, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 17, 2021, near Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway in Nevada County, California.

Authorities on Thursday continued to search in the Penn Valley area of Nevada County for a 10-year-old boy who reportedly ran away late Tuesday and hasn’t been seen for nearly 48 hours.

Chase Chittock was reported as an at-risk runaway who was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Sheriff’s officials described the boy standing about 4 feet tall, weighing about 60 pounds and with brown and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants.

Chase is known to keep to himself and likes to sleep outside, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday had asked anyone traveling in the areas of Rough and Ready and Penn Valley to keep and eye out for the boy.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that the boy was still missing and their search for Chase continued. Sheriff’s officials said dozens of professional searchers were looking for the boy, and they asked those in the area to be prepared to speak with searchers.

Authorities asked anyone who sees anything or has additional information about the boy’s disappearance to call the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-7880.