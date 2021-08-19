CHP finds 20 pounds of meth in speeding car after enforcement stop on Interstate 80

A California Highway Patrol officer seized 20 pounds of meth from an enforcement stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday.

The CHP officer saw a black Chevy Malibu speeding eastbound on I-80 Wednesday. The officer pulled over the speeding car on Newcastle Drive. The vehicle was driven by a female and had two other passengers, according to the post from CHP.

The officer saw signs of criminal activity and had their K9 search the vehicle. The K9 indicated the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle by the officer revealed 20 pounds of meth.

The female and the passengers were booked into the South Placer Jail.