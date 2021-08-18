Nevada man accused of touching women on Greyhound bus and in a car near Colfax

Placer County deputies arrested a man for inappropriately touching two women in Colfax during the past week.

Deputies responded Aug. 12 at around 5:15 p.m. to a report of a man who inappropriately touched a woman on the Greyhound commuter bus along Canyon Avenue.

The suspect was found walking on the shoulder of Interstate 80, but ran when he saw a deputy, according to the Facebook post from Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Officials could not find the suspect.

A female motorist stopped to help the suspect later the same day because she thought he was a stranded pedestrian. The suspect tried to force himself on her.

She drove off to escape the suspect. He was partially in the car and fell as she drove off.

A California Highway Patrol officer found the suspect again on the side of the highway and he again ran off. Officials found him with the help of a law enforcement aircraft after hours of searching.

Officials identified the suspect as 35-year-old Joseph Bonnie from Fenley, Nevada. Bonnie had two smoking pipes, multiple pills and two concealed knives when officials searched him.

Bonnie faces charges for sexual battery, false imprisonment, weapon concealment, drug possession, resisting a peace officer, and violation of parole and his warrant. Officials say he has an outstanding warrant from Lassen County.

Bonnie was booked into Placer County Jail. His bail was set at $525,000.