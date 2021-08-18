Driver injured in south Sacramento shooting dies; homicide detectives arrest suspect

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect in a south Sacramento shooting earlier this week that seriously injured a driver who later died from his injuries, sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday.

Joshua Lee Atkinson, 19, of Sacramento County was arrested and booked at 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to jail records.

Atkinson was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tyree Xavier Scott, 20, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in an updated news release Wednesday afternoon. Scott was hospitalized after suffering a “catastrophic gunshot injury” in the shooting, sheriff’s officials have said.

Investigators believe there were no other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting, which was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. A caller reported hearing gunshots at the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Elsie Avenue.

The caller also told the Sheriff’s Office that someone inside a vehicle appeared injured. Several other callers provided additional details, telling sheriff’s officials that the gunfire appeared to have come from another nearby vehicle.

After the driver was struck by gunfire, the victim’s vehicle that was heading west on Elsie veered off the road and went through a hedge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot on the north side of the street.

Deputies arrived and found Scott injured in the vehicle. The deputies provided first aid until medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital. Fox40 reported the victim in the shooting was on life support Tuesday morning before he died.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about the shooting Wednesday.