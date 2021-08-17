Driver suffers ‘catastrophic gunshot injury’ in south Sacramento shooting, deputies say

Detectives on Tuesday were looking for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured in south Sacramento when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, when a caller reported hearing gunshots at the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Elsie Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The caller also told the Sheriff’s Office that someone inside a vehicle appeared injured. Several other callers provided additional details, telling sheriff’s officials that the gunfire appeared to have come from another nearby vehicle.

After the driver was struck by gunfire, the victim’s vehicle that was heading west on Elsie veered off the road and went through a hedge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot on the north side of the street.

Deputies arrived and found the driver in the vehicle with a “catastrophic gunshot injury,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. The deputies provided first aid until medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said detectives were at the shooting scene for several hours questioning witnesses and collecting evidence. The Sheriff’s Office did not have any suspect information Tuesday and did not release any other details about the shooting.

Fox40 reported on Tuesday morning that the victim in the shooting remained on life support.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.