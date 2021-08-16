Man arrested on homicide charge after woman stabbed in the neck, Elk Grove police say

Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of homicide in connection with the death of a woman who was stabbed in the neck at an Elk Grove home over weekend.

Ricky Sims, 36, was arrested and taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries after officers used a less-than-lethal device to subdue and detain him, the Elk Grove Police Department announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

Sims was hospitalized Monday, and police said he will be booked on a homicide charge at the Sacramento County Jail once he’s been medically cleared.

A 36-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the neck during the fatal confrontation, according to the Police Department. Officers performed life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name once her family has been notified.

The fatal stabbing was initially reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday as a call for medical aid at the home in the 8900 block of Sierra Street, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road.

The officers arrived at the home and spoke to the Sims, who was inside the home, wouldn’t reveal himself to the officers and refused to comply with the officers’ commands, according to the news release.

The officers used the less-than-lethal device and detained Sims. The officers searched the home and found the woman with the stab wound.

Detectives say Sims and the woman knew each other, but what led up to the stabbing remained under investigation. Detectives recovered at the scene the weapon used in the woman’s death, according to police.