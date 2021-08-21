Pair, including a Sacramento resident, arrested in a July drive-by shooting in Woodland

A 9mm handgun was found and two people arrested during the investigation of a July 11 shooting in Woodland, California, according to an Aug. 20, 2021, post by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Two people suspected of being involved in a July shooting in Woodland have been arrested, according to a Facebook post from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes about five weeks after the shooting, which occurred July 11. There was no report of anyone being injured.

Witnesses said the incident started after a vehicle crashed at Road 102 and Andrew Stevens Drive. The people in that car got out, according to the Sheriff’s Office in a Friday news release, and “a tan colored sedan drove to the scene of the accident and fired approximately 10 rounds at the victims.”

Woodland police and Sheriff’s Office gang investigators said they used surveillance footage from throughout the city to identify the suspects as Sacramento resident Gerardo Carrillo, 21, and Woodland resident Esteban Bravo Lopez, 19.

Deputies, Woodland officers, the California Highway Patrol and others from state Corrections, Yolo County Probation, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s and Probation departments served search warrants in multiple locations, according to the release.

Among the discoveries was a 9mm handgun with a laser sight, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Both Carrillo and Lopez are convicted felons barred from possessing firearms, according to the release. They were arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted homicide with gang enhancements.

Lopez faces additional charges related to the firearm. Both also face gang enhancement allegations.