Police arrest 3 from Sacramento after $5K worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta in Manteca

Officers arrested three Sacramentans and a Bay Area resident suspected of stealing more than $5,000 worth of products in an organized retail store theft last week in Manteca area, police said.

Three of the suspects, all females, allegedly stole goods from the Ulta beauty store last Thursday as employees and customers looked on, according to the post from the Manteca Police Department. A fourth suspect, a male, also was arrested but his alleged role in the theft was not specified in a press release.

Police say the three women grabbed 51 bottles of high-end perfume in one minute and fled the store. The group then drove off but police located and pulled over their vehicle soon after.

Police recovered the stolen merchandise.

Officers arrested Melvin Bowden, 24, Paige Lawrence, 18, and Dajanique Mabinton, 19, from Sacramento, and a 17-year-old female from Berkeley in connection with the theft, according to the police department.

A similar theft occurred earlier that day at the same Ulta. The suspects in that incident stole approximately $12,000 worth of products in two minutes, the post said. It did not say if there had been any arrests in that case.