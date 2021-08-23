Police searching for at-risk North Sacramento man who went missing Sunday night

Authorities are searching for an at-risk man missing since Sunday who has medical reasons, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Trey Young, 72, was last seen around 11 p.m. He left his South Hagginwood residence on the 1300 block of Diamond Avenue in a 2014 blue Chevrolet Captiva with California license plate of 7DHV040.

Around 4 a.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a so-called Silver Alert for the North Sacramento man in Sacramento and Yolo counties.

Young has medical conditions and may be confused, police said.

SILVER ALERT - Sacramento and Yolo Counties

Last Seen: Diamond Avenue at Del Mar Way@SacPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/uQm7fAzmRQ — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 23, 2021

He is 5-foot-11 and 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was reported to be wearing black pants, black boots and a black T-shirt with yellow lettering.

Anyone with information on Young’s location is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.