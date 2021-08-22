Early-morning shooting leaves woman dead in Sacramento, with police still seeking clues

A woman died after being shot early Sunday in Sacramento, police said, and detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the slaying.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard on reports of a shooting. A woman was found suffering from at least one life-threatening wound, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

Sacramento city firefighters took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, but police said “information is limited at this time.”

“Detectives will be conducting a neighborhood canvass of the area for any potential witnesses and evidence,” according to the news release. “There is no suspect information to provide at this time.”

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips also can be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.