Sacramento man sent to prison in terrifying 2019 spree that saw a family held hostage

Sac Courts stockart

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for a three-day crime spree in 2019 that saw him take a family hostage after a police chase.

Sacramento County Superior Court Scott Tedmon sentenced Erik Leyva, 29, on Friday to a term of 14 years, 8 months-to-life, the District Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced in a news release.

On July 27, Leyva pleaded guilty to charges including “domestic violence, kidnap of a minor, kidnap for the purposes for carjacking and holding eight victims hostage.”

The charges were from October 2019, when Leyva was accused of committing multiple acts of domestic violence.

When the victim decided to leave Leyva with her children, prosecutors said, he kidnapped her younger sister using threats and a weapon. The victim’s brother attempted to rescue his sister but Leyva threatened to kill them both if the brother did not help Leyva evade law enforcement, according to the release.

Officers attempted to detain Leyva, with a pursuit ending in a cul-de-sac. Leyva then forced the victim’s sister out of the car by holding a gun to her back, prosecutors said.

He entered a Mello Court home where a large family lived, including three children. He held the family hostage through threats and their own weapon, according to the release.

Six of the hostages were released during the standoff and two others escaped, authorities said at the time. Leyva eventually surrendered.